LIVE Streaming M1 PlayOffs Hari Kedua Piala Dunia Mobile Legends 2019, Big Match RRQ Vs EVOS Legends

Dari hasil playoffs hari pertama, dua tim yang harus terhenti dan pulang yaitu VEC Fantasy Main (Vietnam) dan Axis Esports (Malaysia).

LIVE Streaming M1 PlayOffs Hari Kedua Piala Dunia Mobile Legends 2019, Big Match RRQ Vs EVOS Legends
LIVE Streaming M1 PlayOffs Hari Kedua Piala Dunia Mobile Legends 2019, Big Match RRQ Vs EVOS Legends 

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Live Streaming babak Playoffs hari kedua Piala Dunia Mobile Legends MLBB World Championship akan dibuka dengan pertandingan Sunsparks Vs Burmese Ghouls, Sabtu (16/11/2019) pukul 10.00 WIB.

Berikut jadwal M1 playOffs hari kedua, Sabtu (15/11/2019):

1. Sunsparks (Filipina) Vs Burmese Ghouls (Myanmar) pukul 10.00 WIB

2. 10 Second Gaming Plus (Jepang) Vs Todak (Malasia) pukul 13.00 WIB

3. RRQ Hoshi (Indonesia) Vs EVOS Legends (Indonesia) pukul 15.00 WIB

4. Pemenang pertandingan pertama Vs Pemenang pertandingan kedua pukul 19.00 WIB

Untuk menyaksikan Piala Dunia Mobile Legends ini, kamu bisa mengakses tautan Live Streaming di bawah ini:

LINK LIVE STREAMING

LINK LIVE STREAMING

Hasil Playoff Hari Pertama

Penulis: Rizky Zulham
Editor: Rizky Zulham
