LIVE Streaming M1 PlayOffs Hari Kedua Piala Dunia Mobile Legends 2019, Big Match RRQ Vs EVOS Legends 

Dari hasil playoffs hari pertama, dua tim yang harus terhenti dan pulang yaitu VEC Fantasy Main (Vietnam) dan Axis Esports (Malaysia).
TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Live Streaming babak Playoffs hari kedua Piala Dunia Mobile Legends MLBB World Championship akan dibuka dengan pertandingan Sunsparks Vs Burmese Ghouls, Sabtu (16/11/2019) pukul 10.00 WIB.
Berikut jadwal M1 playOffs hari kedua, Sabtu (15/11/2019):
1. Sunsparks (Filipina) Vs Burmese Ghouls (Myanmar) pukul 10.00 WIB
2. 10 Second Gaming Plus (Jepang) Vs Todak (Malasia) pukul 13.00 WIB
3. RRQ Hoshi (Indonesia) Vs EVOS Legends (Indonesia) pukul 15.00 WIB
4. Pemenang pertandingan pertama Vs Pemenang pertandingan kedua pukul 19.00 WIB
Untuk menyaksikan Piala Dunia Mobile Legends ini, kamu bisa mengakses tautan Live Streaming di bawah ini:
Hasil Playoff Hari Pertama
