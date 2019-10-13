Sedang LIVE! El Clasico EVOS Vs RRQ - MPL Season 4 Week 8 Mobile Legends Profesional League 2019 

Mobile Legends
Sedang berlangsung El Clasico EVOS Esports Vs RRQ Mobile Legends Profesional League 2019 atau MPL Season 4 pekan kedelapan
Sedang berlangsung El Clasico EVOS Esports Vs RRQ Mobile Legends Profesional League 2019 atau MPL Season 4 pekan kedelapan, Minggu (13/10/2019) WIB.
Pekan kedelapan ini akan menyajikan pertandingan big match atau juga disebut El Clasico antara dua tim eite EVOS Esports Vs RRQ.
Sedangkan Pertandingan Super Big Match MPL Season 4 Pekan 8 antara EVOS Esports Vs RRQ rencananya akan digelar hari ini Minggu 13 Oktober 2019 Pukul 16.45 WIB.
(Untuk menyaksikan pertanidngan ini, kamu bisa mengakses tautan live streaming yang ada di akhir berita)
Pertandingan pembuka antara Bigetron Vs Geek berakhir dengan kedudukan 1-2 untuk kemenangan Geek.
HASIL AKHIR MPL Season 4 Week 7
Hasil akhir MPL Season 4 Mobile Legends Profesional League 2019 pekan ketujuh terjadi beberapa kejutan menarik.
Sejumlah tim handal harus takluk dan kalah pada pekan ini.
Juara bertahan ONIC Esports harus mengakui keunggulan AURA Esports dengan skor telak 0-2.
