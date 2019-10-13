Sedang Berlangsung MPL Season 4 Week 8 Mobile Legends Profesional League 2019 El Clasico EVOS Vs RRQ 

Mobile Legends
KOLASE TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID
Sedang LIVE! Streaming MPL Season 4 Week 8 Mobile Legends Profesional League 2019 - El Classico EVOS Vs RRQ
Sedang berlangsung pertandingan Last Round Mobile Legends Profesional League 2019 atau MPL Season 4 pekan kedelapan, Minggu (13/10/2019) WIB.
Pekan kedelapan ini akan menyajikan pertandingan big match atau juga disebut El Clasico antara dua tim eite EVOS Esports Vs RRQ.
Pertandingan pembuka hari ini mempertemukan Bigetron Vs GEEK yang sedang berlaga.
Sedangkan Pertandingan Super Big Match MPL Season 4 Pekan 8 antara EVOS Esports Vs RRQ rencananya akan digelar hari ini Minggu 13 Oktober 2019 Pukul 16:45 WIB.
Untuk menyaksikan secara langsung pertandingan MPL Season 4 pekan ketujuh, kamu bisa mengakses tautan di bawah ini:
Jadwal MPL Season 4 Pekan 8 Minggu 13 Oktober 2019
Pukul 15:00 WIB Bigetron Vs GEEK
Pukul 18:40 WIB ONIC Vs Genflix Aerowolf
Hasil & Klasemen MPL Season 4
HASIL AKHIR MPL Season 4 Week 7
