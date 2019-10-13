Sedang Berlangsung MPL Season 4 Week 8 Mobile Legends Profesional League 2019 El Clasico EVOS Vs RRQ 

Mobile Legends

KOLASE TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID
Sedang berlangsung pertandingan Last Round Mobile Legends Profesional League 2019 atau MPL Season 4 pekan kedelapan, Minggu (13/10/2019) WIB.

Pekan kedelapan ini akan menyajikan pertandingan big match atau juga disebut El Clasico antara dua tim eite EVOS Esports Vs RRQ.

Pertandingan pembuka hari ini mempertemukan Bigetron Vs GEEK yang sedang berlaga.
Sedangkan Pertandingan Super Big Match MPL Season 4 Pekan 8 antara EVOS Esports Vs RRQ rencananya akan digelar hari ini Minggu 13 Oktober 2019 Pukul 16:45 WIB.

Untuk menyaksikan secara langsung pertandingan MPL Season 4 pekan ketujuh, kamu bisa mengakses tautan di bawah ini:

 
LINK LIVE STREAMING
LINK LIVE STREAMING

Jadwal MPL Season 4 Pekan 8 Minggu 13 Oktober 2019

Pukul 15:00 WIB Bigetron Vs GEEK

Pukul 16:45 WIB EVOS Vs RRQ

Pukul 18:40 WIB ONIC Vs Genflix Aerowolf

