Sedang Berlangsung! PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Fall Split SEA League 2019 Day 7, Ini Jadwal BTR

Sedang berlangsung turnamen PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Fall Split SEA League 2019 Day 7, Selasa (24/9/2019).

Setelah kemaren, Senin (23/9/2019) turnamen ini istirahat, hari ini kembali digelar dengan mempertemukan penghuni grup A dan B.

Untuk menyaksikan laga ini, anda bisa mengkases tautan di bawah ini:

LINK LIVE STREAMING

Selama 6 hari pelaksanaan turnamen ini, wakil Indonesia Bigetron Esports berhasil menduduki posisi puncak Klasemen PMCO.

Bigetron Esports (Screenshot YouTube)

Klasemen PMCO

Jadwal PMCO Fall Split SEA League 2019

Jadwal pertandingan PMCO Fall Split Sea League 2019

Selasa dan Jumat: Grup A vs Grup B

Penulis: Rizky Zulham
Editor: Rizky Zulham
