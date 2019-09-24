PUBG Mobile
Sedang Berlangsung! PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Fall Split SEA League 2019 Day 7, Ini Jadwal BTR
Sedang berlangsung turnamen PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Fall Split SEA League 2019 Day 7, Selasa (24/9/2019).
Screenshot YouTube
Setelah kemaren, Senin (23/9/2019) turnamen ini istirahat, hari ini kembali digelar dengan mempertemukan penghuni grup A dan B.
Untuk menyaksikan laga ini, anda bisa mengkases tautan di bawah ini:
Selama 6 hari pelaksanaan turnamen ini, wakil Indonesia Bigetron Esports berhasil menduduki posisi puncak Klasemen PMCO.
Klasemen PMCO
Jadwal PMCO Fall Split SEA League 2019
Jadwal pertandingan PMCO Fall Split Sea League 2019
Selasa dan Jumat: Grup A vs Grup B
Penulis: Rizky Zulham
Editor: Rizky Zulham
Sumber: Tribun Pontianak