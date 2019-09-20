PUBG Mobile

SEDANG Berlangsung PUBG Mobile Open Club (PMCO) Fall Split SEA League Day 4 Live YouTube dan NimoTV

Sedang berlangsung PUBG Mobile Open Club (PMCO) Fall Split SEA League 2019 hari keempat Jumat (20/9/2019) sore WIB.

Pertandingan hari keempat akan mempertemukan penghuni Grup A vs Grup B.

Untuk menyaksikan pertandingan ini, kamu bisa mengakses tautan di bawah ini:

Jika hari-hari sebelumnya hanya 4 match, maka pada hari keempat ini, akan ada 6 match yang dipertandingkan.

RRQ Athena berhasil hattrick winner winner chicken dinner (WWCD) di PUBG Mobile Open Club (PMCO) Fall Split SEA League Day 3, Kamis (19/9/2019) sore WIB.

Tim asal Thailand ini berhasi meraih 3 kali WWCD masing-masing di Map Vikendi, Sanhok dan Miramar.

Sementara di match terakhir, WWCD berhasil direbut Mega Conqueror.

PUBG Mobile
PMCO Fall Split SEA
NimoTV
Youtube
Bigetron Esports
Penulis: Rizky Zulham
Editor: Rizky Zulham
