PUBG Mobile
KLASEMEN PUBG Mobile Open Club (PMCO) Fall Split SEA League Day 4, Bigetron Esports Semakin Kokoh
KLASEMEN PUBG Mobile Open Club (PMCO) Fall Split SEA League Day 4, Bigetron Esports Kokoh
KLASEMEN PUBG Mobile Open Club (PMCO) Fall Split SEA League Day 4, Bigetron Esports Kokoh
Update Klasemen PUBG Mobile Open Club (PMCO) Fall Split SEA League 2019 hari keempat Jumat (20/9/2019) sore WIB.
Wakil Indonesia Bigetron Esports semakin menggila di hari keempat dengan meraih 3 kali winner winner chicken dinner (WWCD).
Dengan hasil ini, Bigetron Esports berhasil mengambil alih puncak Klasemen PMCO yang sempat direbut RRQ Athena.
Pertandingan yang mempertemukan penghuni Grup A vs Grup B ini dilakukan dalam 6 match.
(Klasemen PMCO ada di tengah berita)
Pada hari sebelumnya, RRQ Athena berhasil hattrick winner winner chicken dinner (WWCD) di PUBG Mobile Open Club (PMCO) Fall Split SEA League Day 3, Kamis (19/9/2019) sore WIB.
Tim asal Thailand ini berhasi meraih 3 kali WWCD masing-masing di Map Vikendi, Sanhok dan Miramar.
Sementara di match terakhir, WWCD berhasil direbut Mega Conqueror.
Dengan hasil membuat tim asal Thailand ini berhasil menggusur Bigetron Esports di posisi puncak.
|SEDANG Berlangsung PUBG Mobile Open Club (PMCO) Fall Split SEA League Day 4 Live YouTube dan NimoTV
|KLASEMEN PUBG Mobile Open Club (PMCO) Fall Split SEA League Day 3, RRQ Athena Salip Bigetron Esports
|RRQ Athena Hattrick WWCD! Ini Hasil PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Fall Split SEA League 2019 Day 3
|SEDANG Berlangsung! PUBG Mobile Open Club (PMCO) Fall Split SEA League 2019 Hari Ketiga Live YouTube
|JADWAL PMCO Fall Split SEA League Day 3 Vivo 2019 Live YouTube Berlangsung Pukul 17.00 WIB