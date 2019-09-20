KLASEMEN PUBG Mobile Open Club (PMCO) Fall Split SEA League Day 4, Bigetron Esports Semakin Kokoh 

PUBG Mobile

KOLASE TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID
Update Klasemen PUBG Mobile Open Club (PMCO) Fall Split SEA League 2019 hari keempat Jumat (20/9/2019) sore WIB.

Wakil Indonesia Bigetron Esports semakin menggila di hari keempat dengan meraih 3 kali winner winner chicken dinner (WWCD).

Dengan hasil ini, Bigetron Esports berhasil mengambil alih puncak Klasemen PMCO yang sempat direbut RRQ Athena.

Pertandingan yang mempertemukan penghuni Grup A vs Grup B ini dilakukan dalam 6 match.

(Klasemen PMCO ada di tengah berita)

Pada hari sebelumnya, RRQ Athena berhasil hattrick winner winner chicken dinner (WWCD) di PUBG Mobile Open Club (PMCO) Fall Split SEA League Day 3, Kamis (19/9/2019) sore WIB.

Tim asal Thailand ini berhasi meraih 3 kali WWCD masing-masing di Map Vikendi, Sanhok dan Miramar.

Sementara di match terakhir, WWCD berhasil direbut Mega Conqueror.

Dengan hasil membuat tim asal Thailand ini berhasil menggusur Bigetron Esports di posisi puncak.

Penulis: Rizky Zulham
Editor: Rizky Zulham
