KLASEMEN PUBG Mobile Open Club (PMCO) Fall Split SEA League Day 3, RRQ Athena Salip Bigetron Esports 

Update Klasemen PUBG Mobile Open Club (PMCO) Fall Split SEA League 2019 hari ketiga menempatkan RRQ Athena berada di posisi puncak.
Update Klasemen PUBG Mobile Open Club (PMCO) Fall Split SEA League 2019 hari ketiga menempatkan RRQ Athena berada di posisi puncak.
RRQ Athena berhasil hattrick winner winner chicken dinner (WWCD) di PUBG Mobile Open Club (PMCO) Fall Split SEA League Day 3, Kamis (19/9/2019) sore WIB.
Tim asal Thailand ini berhasi meraih 3 kali WWCD masing-masing di Map Vikendi, Sanhok dan Miramar.
Sementara di match terakhir, WWCD berhasil direbut Mega Conqueror.
Dengan hasil membuat tim asal Thailand ini berhasil menggusur Bigetron Esports di posisi puncak.
Jadwal PMCO Fall Split SEA League 2019
Jumat (20/9/2019) : Grup A vs Grup B
Sabtu (21/9/2019) : Grup B vs Grup C
Minggu (22/9/2019) : Grup C vs Grup A
