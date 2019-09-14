Sedang Live, LIVE Streaming & Live Score Liverpool Vs Newcastle United, Klopp Pasang Origi & Salah

Liga Inggris

ANTHONY DEVLIN/ AFP
LIGA INGGRIS - Sedang berangsung Liverpool Vs Newcastle United dalam lanjutan Liga Inggris Pekan ke-5, Sabtu (14/9/2019) pukul 18.30 WIB.

Saksikan laga ini melalui live atau siarang langsung Liga Inggris pekan ke-5 melalui Mola TV.

Atau pantau hasil laga ini melalui live score.

Link live streaming dan live score bisa di lihat di bagian akhir berita ini. 

Pelatih Liverpool, Juergen Klopp pada pertandingan ini memasang tiga striker, Sadio Mane, Origi dan Mohamed Salah.

 

Pemuncak klasemen sementara Liga Inggris ini akan menghadapi Newcastle United, tim yang menempati urutan 14.

Sejak tahun 2016, Liverpool tak terkalahkan ketika lawan Newcastle.

Tiga kemenangan dan dua hasil imbang diraih skuat Jurgen Klopp dari lima pertandingan terakhir.

Pada hari yang bersamaan, Manchester United bakal menjamu Leicester United.

Penulis: Haryanto
Editor: Haryanto
