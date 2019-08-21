TRIBUNWIKI: Daftar Sekolah Menengah Pertama Negeri di Kecamatan Bunut Hilir

TRIBUNWIKI
KAPUAS HULU - Daftar jumlah dan alamat Sekolah Menengah Pertama Negeri (SMPN) yang ada di Kecamatan Bunut Hilir :
SMP Negeri 1 Bunut Hilir
Alamat: Jl. Jandum Jaya No 20, Nanga Bunut, Kec. Bunut Hilir
SMP Negeri 2 Bunut Hilir
Alamat: Jl. Raya Nanga Empangau, Empangau Hilir, Kec. Bunut Hilir
SMP Negeri 3 Satap Bunut Hilir
Alamat: Jl. Lintas Boyan Km. 1, Nanga Boyan, Kec. Bunut Hilir
SMP Negeri 4 Satap Bunut Hilir
Alamat: Kec. Bunut Hilir, Teluk Aur, Kec. Bunut Hilir
