Kinderfield School Pontianak Job Opening

PONTIANAK - We're looking for Preschool & Kindegarten, and Primary Teacher.

Responsibilities:

- Teaching class

- Handling children in class

- Making Assessment and Progress Report every term

Qualification:

- Available for working in the new Academic Year 2019/2020

- Min. Bachelor Degree (S1) from a reputable university.

- Preferably English Education Background or early childhood education background

- Fluent and Active in English

- Have a good communication Skill

- Excellent computer skill (Microsoft Office & internet)

- Love children and have passion in education

- Pleasant personality and highly adaptable to new challenges

- Able to work in team or independently

- Willingness to learn and grow

- Willing to join Kinderfield Training

Qualified candidates are invited to send detailed resume, recent photograph, and expected salary

Please kindly send your CV to Pontianak@kinderfield.sch.id