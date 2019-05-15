LIVE STREAM Leeds United Vs Derby County (1-0 Leg 1), Lampard Show di Championship Jam 01.45 WIB. 

Championship

Aston Villa melaju partai final play off divisi championship – kasta kedua Liga Inggris – setelah sukses menyingkirkan West Brommich Albion.

CHAMPIONSHIP - Pelatih Derby County, Frank Lampard menjanjikan pertunjukan menarik kala bertandang ke markas Leeds United pada Leg 2 play off Championship, di Stadion Elland Road (Leeds), Kamis (16/5/2019) mulai pukul 01.45 dini hari WIB. 

Laga ini dipimpin wasit, Taylor A.

Sekalipun tertinggal 0-1 dan bermain tandang, Lampard yakin mampu membawa Derby County ke partai puncak melawan Aston Villa yang sebelumnya sukses menyingkirkan West Bromwich Albion melalui adu penalti.

Pertandingan Leeds United Vs Derby County tidak disiarkan televisi nasional.

Namun Anda tetap bisa menikmati laga ini secara live streaming.

Link live streaming Leeds United Vs Derby County kami cantumkan di artikel ini.

Tim Promosi Premier League (Liga Inggris 2019-2020):

1. Norwich City

2. Sheffield United

3. Diperebutkan 4 tim penghuni zona play off:

