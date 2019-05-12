Liga Inggris

HASIL Liverpool Vs Wolves (1-0 HT) & Brighton Vs Manchester City (1-2 HT), LIVE STREAMING Babak II

Hasil babak pertama 10 pertandingan pamungkas Liga Inggris 2018-2019, Minggu (12/5/2019) malam WIB.

screenshot
LIGA INGGRIS - Hasil babak pertama 10 pertandingan pamungkas Liga Inggris 2018-2019, Minggu (12/5/2019) malam WIB.

* Brighton & Hove Albion 1 - 2 Manchester City

* Burnley 0 - 0 Arsenal

* Crystal Palace 3 - 1 AFC Bournemouth

* Fulham 0 - 2 Newcastle United

* Leicester City 0 - 0 Chelsea

* Liverpool 1 - 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

* Manchester United 0 - 1 Cardiff City

* Southampton 1 - 0 Huddersfield Town

Penulis: Marlen Sitinjak
Editor: Marlen Sitinjak
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

