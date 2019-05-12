Liga Inggris
HASIL Liverpool Vs Wolves (1-0 HT) & Brighton Vs Manchester City (1-2 HT), LIVE STREAMING Babak II
Hasil babak pertama 10 pertandingan pamungkas Liga Inggris 2018-2019, Minggu (12/5/2019) malam WIB.
screenshot
HASIL Liverpool Vs Wolves (1-0 HT) & Brighton Vs Manchester City (1-2 HT), LIVE STREAMING Babak II
HASIL Liverpool Vs Wolves (1-0 HT) & Brighton Vs Manchester City (1-2 HT), LIVE STREAMING Babak II
LIGA INGGRIS - Hasil babak pertama 10 pertandingan pamungkas Liga Inggris 2018-2019, Minggu (12/5/2019) malam WIB.
* Brighton & Hove Albion 1 - 2 Manchester City
* Burnley 0 - 0 Arsenal
* Crystal Palace 3 - 1 AFC Bournemouth
* Fulham 0 - 2 Newcastle United
* Leicester City 0 - 0 Chelsea
* Liverpool 1 - 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers
* Manchester United 0 - 1 Cardiff City
* Southampton 1 - 0 Huddersfield Town
Tags
Liga Inggris
Final Day Liga Inggris
Juara Liga Inggris
Liverpool Vs Wolves
Brighton Vs Manchester City
GameDay
PremierLeague
Berita Terkait :#Liga Inggris
-
HASIL Liga Inggris Minggu (12/5) | Sedang LIVE Manchester City Vs Brighton dan Liverpool Vs Wolves
-
LIVE STREAMING Manchester City Vs Brighton LIVE MNCTV, LIVE SCORE Liverpool Vs Wolves Jam 21.00 WIB
-
LIVE SCORE Liverpool Vs Wolves, Brighton Vs Manchester City | Liga Inggris LIVE MNCTV Jam 20.30 WIB
-
LINK Live Streaming Liverpool vs Wolves Final Day Liga Inggris Pukul 21.00 WIB
-
Brighton Siap Jegal Manchester City: ''Mereka Belum Juara, Lihatlah Barcelona''
Penulis: Marlen Sitinjak
Editor: Marlen Sitinjak
Sumber: Tribun Pontianak