HASIL Liga Inggris Minggu (12/5) | Sedang LIVE Manchester City Vs Brighton dan Liverpool Vs Wolves. 

HASIL Liga Inggris Minggu (12/5) | Sedang LIVE Manchester City Vs Brighton & Liverpool Vs Wolves

LIGA INGGRIS - Sedang berlangsung 10 pertandingan pamungkas Liga Inggris 2018-2019, Minggu (12/5/2019) mulai pukul 21.00 WIB.

Mata pun tertuju pada dua laga penentuan juara yakni, Brighton and Hove Albion Vs Manchester City dan Liverpool Vs Wolves.

Link live streaming Premier League atau Liga Inggris 2018-2019 antara Brighton and Hove Albion Vs Manchester City.

Ketahui juga hasil terkini melalui link live score termasuk laga Liverpool Vs Wolves.

Titel juara musim ini diperebutkan Manchester City dan Liverpool.

Pada tabel klasemen sementara pekan ke-27, City memimpin dengan 95 poin.

Liverpool berada di bawahnyan dengan hanya selisih satu poin, yakni 94.

Brighton and Hove Albion Vs Manchester City tayang langsung di MNCTV mulai pukul 21.00 WIB.

Live streaming Brighton and Hove Albion Vs Manchester City bisa diakses melalui link berikut: