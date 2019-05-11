LIVE STREAMING Derby County Vs Leeds United | LIVE Stream Play Off Menuju Liga Inggris Jam 23.00 WIB. 

Championship
Link live streaming Derby County Vs Leeds United pada laga leg 1 play off Championship, di Pride Park (Derby), Sabtu (11/5/2019) mulai pukul 23.00 WIB
Screenshot Instagram@dcfcofficial
Babak play off ini akan memperebutkan satu tiket promosi Liga Inggris musim 2019/2020.
Laga play off lainnya yakni West Bromwich Albion Vs Aston Villa.
Keempat tim ini akan memperebutkan satu tiket promosi Liga Inggris 2019-2020 mendampingi Norwich City dan Sheffield United.
Saksikan Derby County Vs Leeds United secara live streaming via link berikut ini:
