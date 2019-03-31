Mobile Legends

STREAMING Grand Final Piala Presiden Esport 2019 Mobile Legends, Onic VS Louvre JG Sedang Berlaga

Sedang berlangsung Grand Final Piala Presiden Esport 2019 Mobile Legends Onic VS Louvre JG.

Screenshot YouTube
TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Sedang berlangsung Grand Final Piala Presiden Esport 2019 Mobile Legends Onic VS Louvre JG.

Pertandingan ini disiarkan langsung di Media Sosial seperti Instagram, YouTube dan Twitter.

Adapun akun yang akan menyiarkan pertandingan ini di antaranya @officialgtvid , Youtube @iespl.id dan @gamelyofficial.

Link Live Streaming :

LINK GRAND FINAL MOBILE LEGENDS

LINK PANGGUNG CANDI

LINK PANGGUNG ARENA

LINK PANGGUNG ARENA

LINK PANGGUNG ARENA

