LIVE STREAMING MotoGP Qatar 2019: FP3 Moto2 dan Moto3 Segera Berlangsung! Race Live Trans7

LIVE STREAMING MotoGP Qatar 2019: FP3 Moto2 dan Moto3 Segera Berlangsung!
TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Latihan bebas ketiga (FP3) MotoGP Qatar 2019 akan segera digelar. 

Latihan bebas ketiga MotoGP Qatar 2019 akan dimulai dengan para pebalap Moto3 mulai pukul 17.25 WIB.

Selanjutnya, sesuai jadwal, latihan bebas MotoGP Qatar 2019 untuk pebalap Moto2 digelar pukul 18.20 WIB.

Sementara itu, latihan bebas ketiga MotoGP Qatar 2019 sendiri akan dimulai jam 19:15 WIB.

Untuk menyaksikan Kualifikasi Moto2 Qatar 2019 & Moto3 klik tautan di bawah ini:

Link 

Link

Link

Link

Untuk menyaksikan latihan bebas ketiga, klik link Live Streaming berikut:

Penulis: Nasaruddin
Editor: Nasaruddin
