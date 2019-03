Penyanyi Maudy Ayunda Diterima Kuliah S2 Pendidikan di Harvard, Kampus Terbaik Dunia

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Penyanyi Maudy Ayunda Diterima Kuliah S2 Pendidikan di Harvard, Kampus Terbaik Dunia.

Kabar bahagia datang dari penyanyi cantik Maudy Ayunda.

Lewat unggahan di Instagram miliknya @maudyayunda , Maudy memposting kabar bahagia itupada Senin (4/3/2019).

"A few days ago, I received my acceptance to Harvard University for a Masters in Education. I was so happy a short caption would not do it justice.

It felt surreal, and I was brought back to a moment two years ago, when I walked the rain-splattered steps towards John Harvard’s statue.

Tourists and visitors had to line up to capture their moment alongside the statue, and while waiting for my turn - I looked around at the surrounding establishment, enraptured by the intimidating aura that was Harvard.

Even in the humidity and rain, I was drawn to its red bricks and the promise of learning it had to offer.

I am now engulfed in a multitude of emotions. Excitement, certainly.

Gratitude, definitely.