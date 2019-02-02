Liga Inggris

LIVE Manchester City Vs Arsenal, Super Big Match Liga Inggris 3/2/2019 Live RCTI Jam 23.30 WIB

City (4-3-3): Ederson; Mendy, Laporte, Stones, Walker; De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Bernardo Silva; Sterling, Aguero, Sane. Manajer: Josep Guardiola.

KOLASE/TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID
TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Manchester City menjamu Arsenal di Etihad Stadium pada pekan ke-25 Premier League 2018/19, Minggu (03/02/2019) malam WIB.

City sangat membutuhkan kemenangan untuk kembali bersaing dengan Liverpool di trek perburuan juara.

Apalagi posisi mereka sudah diambil alih Tottenham yang menang di pekan ke-25, Sabtu malam WIB.

Super big match Manchester City versus Arsenal disiarkan langsung RCTI mulai pukul 23.30 WIB.

Laga ini dipimpin wasit Atkinson M.

Dalam laga terakhirnya, City secara mengejutkan kalah di kandang Newcastle dengan skor 1-2.

City cukup beruntung, karena Liverpool gagal menang.

Selisih di antara mereka pun tak terlalu melebar, 'hanya' lima angka.

Josep Guardiola tentu tak mau pasukannya terpeleset lagi untuk kesekian kalinya.

Penulis: Marlen Sitinjak
Editor: Marlen Sitinjak
