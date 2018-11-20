UEFA Nations League

Jerman Vs Belanda (LIVE BOLA) UEFA Nations League Live Streaming Free Malam Ini

Babak enam UEFA Nations League memanggungkan big match di Liga A Grup 1, antara Belanda versus Jerman........

IST
Belanda Vs Jerman 

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.co.id/Marlen Sitinjak

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Babak enam UEFA Nations League memanggungkan big match di Liga A Grup 1, antara Jerman versus Belanda, di Stadion Veltins Arena (Gelsenkirchen), Jerman, Selasa (20/11/2018) mulai pukul 02.45 WIB.

Wasit Hategan dipercaya memimpin laga seru ini. 

UEFA Nations League merupakan turnamen sepak bola negara Eropa yang diikuti 55 negara anggota UEFA.

Pertandingan telah dimulai sejak September 2018 lalu dibagi menjadi empat grup dengan sistem promosi-degradasi.

Peserta turnamen dibagi empat divisi liga, yaitu Liga A, Liga B, Liga C dan Liga D.

Laga-laga besar tersebut akan disajikan secara gratis dan live oleh televisi sepak bola Super Soccer TV.

Anda dapat mengakses melalui www.supersoccer.tv atau lewat aplikasi Super Soccer TV.

Berikut link live streaming UEFA Nations League Jerman Vs Belanda:

