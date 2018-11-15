UEFA Nations League

LIVE BOLA Streaming Kroasia Vs Spanyol, Big Match UEFA Nations League Jam 02.45 WIB

UEFA Nations League menghelat big match di Liga A antara Kroasia versus Spanyol, di Stadion Maksimir,Zagreb, Kroasia, Jumat (16/11/2018) dini hari

KOLASE/TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID
Kroasia Vs Spanyol 

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.co.id/Marlen Sitinjak

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Babak lima UEFA Nations League menghelat big match di Liga A Grup 4, antara Kroasia versus Spanyol, di Stadion Maksimir,Zagreb, Kroasia, Jumat (16/11/2018) mulai pukul 02.45 WIB. 

Wasit asal Bulgaria, Kulbakov A, didapuk memimpin laga ini. 
UEFA Nations League merupakan turnamen sepak bola negara Eropa yang diikuti 55 negara anggota UEFA.

Baca: LIVE BOLA Streaming Belgia Vs Islandia, Babak 5 UEFA Nations League Jam 02.45 WIB

Pertandingan telah dimulai sejak September 2018 lalu dibagi menjadi empat grup dengan sistem promosi-degradasi.

Peserta turnamen dibagi empat divisi liga, yaitu Liga A, Liga B, Liga C dan Liga D.

Laga-laga besar tersebut akan disajikan secara gratis dan live oleh televisi sepak bola Super Soccer TV.

Anda dapat mengakses melalui www.supersoccer.tv atau lewat aplikasi Super Soccer TV.

Berikut link live streaming UEFA Nations League Kroasia Vs Spanyol:

TribunPontianak
Penulis: Marlen Sitinjak
Editor: Marlen Sitinjak
