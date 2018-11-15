UEFA Nations League
LIVE BOLA Streaming Kroasia Vs Spanyol, Big Match UEFA Nations League Jam 02.45 WIB
UEFA Nations League menghelat big match di Liga A antara Kroasia versus Spanyol, di Stadion Maksimir,Zagreb, Kroasia, Jumat (16/11/2018) dini hari
TRIBUNPONTIANAK.co.id/Marlen Sitinjak
TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Babak lima UEFA Nations League menghelat big match di Liga A Grup 4, antara Kroasia versus Spanyol, di Stadion Maksimir,Zagreb, Kroasia, Jumat (16/11/2018) mulai pukul 02.45 WIB.
Pertandingan telah dimulai sejak September 2018 lalu dibagi menjadi empat grup dengan sistem promosi-degradasi.
Peserta turnamen dibagi empat divisi liga, yaitu Liga A, Liga B, Liga C dan Liga D.
Laga-laga besar tersebut akan disajikan secara gratis dan live oleh televisi sepak bola Super Soccer TV.
Anda dapat mengakses melalui www.supersoccer.tv atau lewat aplikasi Super Soccer TV.
Berikut link live streaming UEFA Nations League Kroasia Vs Spanyol:
Link Live Streaming Kroasia Vs Spanyol
Live Streaming UEFA Nations League
