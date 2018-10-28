MotoGP

Hasil MotoGP Australia 2018: Maverick Vinales Juara, Valentino Rossi Gagal Podium

Hasil MotoGP Australia 2018: Maverick Vinalis Juara, Valentino Rossi Gagal Podium

Hasil MotoGP Australia 2018: Maverick Vinales Juara, Valentino Rossi Gagal Podium
Yamaha MotoGP
Pebalap Yamaha, Maverick Vinales 

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Pebalap Yamaha, Maverick Vinales sukses menjadi pemenang MotoGP Australia, Minggu (28/10/2018).

Vinales finish terdepan menaklukkan rekan satu timnya, Valentino Rossi yang sempat menguntit di posisi kedua.

Podium kedua, ada Andrea Iannone, disusul pebalap Ducati Andrea Dovizioso.

Valentino Rossi yang sempat menempel Vinales di posisi kedua harus puas finish ke enam.

Berikut hasil MotoGP Australia 2018, Minggu (28/10/2018):

1. Maverick Viñales
2. Andrea Iannone
3. Andrea Dovizioso
4. Alvaro Bautista
5. Alex Rins
6. Valentino Rossi
7. Jack Miller
8. Franco Morbidelli
9. Aleix Espargaro
10. Bradley Smith
11. Karel Abraham
12. Danilo Petrucci
13. Scott Redding
14. Takaaki Nakagami
15. Xavier Simeon
16. Thomas Luthi
17. Jordi Torres
18. Mike Jones

Gagal finish:

- Pol Espargaro
- Hafizh Syahrin

- Dani Pedrosa
- Marc Marquez
- Johann Zarco

Tags
MotoGP 2018
MotoGP Australia 2018
berita motogp terbaru
Berita Terkait :#MotoGP
Penulis: Nasaruddin
Editor: Nasaruddin
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

TRIBUNnews.com Network © 2018
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Redaksi
Info iklan
Contact Us