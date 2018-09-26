Gabriel Jesus Bawa City Unggul di Babak Pertama, Tonton Babak Kedua Oxford United Vs Manchester City

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID -  Gabriel Jesus akhirnya sukses menjebol gawang Oxford United, Rabu (26/9/2018).

Gol yang dilesakkannya tepat di menit 36 melalui sundulan ke sisi kiri gawang lawan.

Digelar di Kassam Stadium pada laga Piala Liga Inggris, Selasa (25/9/2018) atau Rabu pukul 01.45 WIB, Manchester City nyaris unggul di menit 19.

Pemain Manchester City, Gabriel Jesus sukses menjebol gawang Oxford United namun dianulir wasit.

Serangan yang dibangun David Silva, Brahim Diaz dan Oleksandr Zinchenko itu dituntaskan Gabriel Jesus.

Namun sayang, wasit menilai posisi Jesus offside.

Hingga babak pertama berakhir, skor 0-1 untuk tim tamu masih bertahan.

Saksikan babak kedua Oxford United Vs Manchester City melalui link berikut:

