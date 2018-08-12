Siaran Langsung (Live) MotoGP Austria 2018, Moto2 dan Moto3, MotoGP Live di Trans 7.................

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Kejuaraan dunia balap motor MotoGP musim 2018 memasuki seri ke-11, yang berlangsung di Austria.

Tonton MotoGP, Moto2 dan Moto3 melalui link berikut:

Live streaming MotoGP

Live streaming MotoGP

Berikut ini jadwal MotoGP Austria 2018:

SABTU (11/8/2018)

Pukul 14.00-14.40 WIB - Free Practice 3 Moto3

Pukul 14.55-15.40 WIB - Free Practice 3 MotoGP

Pukul 15.55-16.40 WIB - Free Practice 3 Moto2

Pukul 17.35-18.15 WIB - Qualifying Moto3 (link live streaming)

Pukul 18.30-19.00 WIB - Free Practice 4 MotoGP

Pukul 19.10-19.25 WIB - Qualifying 1 MotoGP (link live streaming)

Pukul 19.35-19.50 WIB - Qualifying 2 MotoGP (link live streaming)

Pukul 20.05-20.50 WIB - Qualifying Moto2 (link live streaming)

Pukul 22.00 WIB - Press Conference MotoGP

MINGGU (12/8/2018)

Pukul 13.40-14.00 WIB Warm Up Moto3

Pukul 14.10-14.30 WIB Warm Up Moto2

Pukul 14.40-15.00 WIB Warm Up MotoGP

Pukul 16.00 WIB Race Moto3

Pukul 17.20 WIB Race Moto2

Pukul 19.00 WIB Race MotoGP

Klasemen Sementara