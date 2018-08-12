MotoGP
Siaran Langsung (Live) MotoGP Austria 2018, Moto2 dan Moto3, MotoGP Live di Trans 7
Siaran Langsung (Live) MotoGP Austria 2018, Moto2 dan Moto3, MotoGP Live di Trans 7.................
TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Kejuaraan dunia balap motor MotoGP musim 2018 memasuki seri ke-11, yang berlangsung di Austria.
Tonton MotoGP, Moto2 dan Moto3 melalui link berikut:
Berikut ini jadwal MotoGP Austria 2018:
SABTU (11/8/2018)
Pukul 14.00-14.40 WIB - Free Practice 3 Moto3
Pukul 14.55-15.40 WIB - Free Practice 3 MotoGP
Pukul 15.55-16.40 WIB - Free Practice 3 Moto2
Pukul 17.35-18.15 WIB - Qualifying Moto3 (link live streaming)
Pukul 18.30-19.00 WIB - Free Practice 4 MotoGP
Pukul 19.10-19.25 WIB - Qualifying 1 MotoGP (link live streaming)
Pukul 19.35-19.50 WIB - Qualifying 2 MotoGP (link live streaming)
Pukul 20.05-20.50 WIB - Qualifying Moto2 (link live streaming)
Pukul 22.00 WIB - Press Conference MotoGP
MINGGU (12/8/2018)
Pukul 13.40-14.00 WIB Warm Up Moto3
Pukul 14.10-14.30 WIB Warm Up Moto2
Pukul 14.40-15.00 WIB Warm Up MotoGP
Pukul 16.00 WIB Race Moto3
Pukul 17.20 WIB Race Moto2
Pukul 19.00 WIB Race MotoGP
Klasemen Sementara
Siaran langsung MotoGP Austria 2018
Live streaming MotoGP Austria 2018
streaming MotoGP Austria 2018
Live Trans 7
Trans 7
Valentino Rossi
Marc Marquez
MotoGP
MotoGP Austria 2018
Berita MotoGP
MotoGP
-
Hasil Lengkap Kualifikasi MotoGP Austria 2018: Valentino Rossi Posisi 14, Marc Marquez Pole
-
Valentino Rossi Komentari Sulitnya Berlaga di MotoGP Austria 2018
-
Hasil Kualifikasi MotoGP Austria 2018: Marc Marquez Pole Position, Rossi Jauh di Belakang
-
Hasil Latihan Bebas (FP4) MotoGP Austria 2018: Marquez Tercepat, Rossi Tak Mampu 10 Besar
-
Jadwal Siaran Langsung (Live) Trans 7 MotoGP Austria 2018: Live Streaming Moto3 dan Moto2