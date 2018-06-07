Advertorial
Yuk Belanja di Indomaret! 'Mudah dan Hemat', Hanya 6 Hari
Yuk belanja di Indomaret! Belanja di Indomaret bikin kantong enggak bolong. Semua produk dijual dengan harga murah.
TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Yuk belanja di Indomaret!
Mudah dan Hemat, Belanja di Indomaret Hanya 6 Hari 7-12 Juni 2018.
1. Indofood Butter Cookies Wonderlan Assorted 300g klg Rp. 23.900
2. Indofood Biscuit Wonderlan Assorted 300g box Rp. 12.500
3. Indofood Biscuit Wonderlan Assorted 300g tps Rp. 13.500
4. Indofood Biscuit Wonderlan Kelapa 300g tps Rp. 11.900
5. Indofood Wafer Wonderlan Coconut 300g tps Rp. 14.500
6. Good Family Biskuit 400g klg Rp. 19.900
7. Good Time Cookies Assorted 345g klg Rp. 34.900
8. Nissin Wafer Chocolate/Cheese 330g/klg Rp. 18.900
9. Nissin Wafer Chocolate 570g/ klg Rp. 33.900
10. Indomaret Wafer Stik 500gr tps Rp. 18.900
11. Rocho Wafer Bola Coklat kacang 300g tps Rp. 22.900
12. ABC Syrup Special Grade Cocopandan/Melon 550ml btl Rp. 14.500
13. ABC Squash Orange 525ml btl Rp. 9.900
14. Marjan Squash 450ml btl semua varian Rp. 8.400
15. Indofood Syrup Freiss Cocopandan/Melon 500ml btl Rp. 12.900
16. Indofood Syrup Freiss Orange 500ml btl Rp. 7.400
17. Indomaret Beras Ramos Super / Larisst Beras Kelapa Super 5kg sak Rp. 59.900
18. Indomaret Minyak Goreng Refill 2L pch Rp. 22.500
19. Bimoli Minyak Goreng Refill 2L pch Rp. 23.700, Harga berlaku Makassar & Pontianak
20. Segitiga Biru Tepung Terigu 1000g pck, harga Spesial Rp. 9.200
21. Indomaret Air Mineral Karton 48x240ml cup Rp. 17.500
22. Kao Attack Detergent Cair Easy Purole Blossom/Romantic Flower 800ml pch Rp. 15.500 Harga berlaku Makassar & Pontianak
23. Rinso Anti Noda/Powder + Molto Purle/Molto Ultra 800g bag Rp. 15.900 R Harga berlaku Makassar & Pontianak
24. Listerine Mouthwash Antiseptic Cool Mint/Zero 250ml btl Rp. 14.500
25. Pepsodent Pasta Gigi Herbal 190g tub Rp. 11.900
26. Indomaret Facial Tissue Non Perfumed 400 pck Rp. 12.900