Hanya 5 Hari 30 Mei-3 Juni 2018, Mudah dan Hemat Belanja di Indomaret
Buruan hanya 5 Hari 30 Mei-3 Juni, Mudah dan Hemat Belanja di Indomaret
TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID, PONTIANAK - Hanya 5 Hari 30 Mei-3 Juni 2018
1. Khong Guan Biscuit Red Assorted 650kg klg Rp. 37.900
2. Serena Cheese Cookies 454g klg Rp. 37.500
3. Kurma Fresh pck Rp. 19.000
4. ABC Syrup Special Grade Cocopandan/Melon 550ml btl Rp. 14.500
5. Marjan Syrup Cocopandan/Melon 450ml btl Rp. Discont Rp. 3.700
6. Indofood Syrup Cocopandan/Melon 500ml btl Rp. 12.900
7. Indofood Paket Hampers Rp. 39.900
8. Nissin Biscuit Butter Coconut Duo 345g Rp. 30.900
9. Nissin Wafer Chocolate 570g klg Rp. 34.500
10. ABC Squash Orange 525ml btl, Rp. 9.900
11. Marjan Squash 500ml/btl Rp. 8.900
12. Indofood Syrup Freiss Orange 500ml btl Rp. 7.500
13. Tanggo Wafer Chocolate/Cheese 350g klg Rp. 21.500
14. Indomaret Wafer Stick 500gr tps Rp. 19.500
15. Rocho Wafer Bola Coklat Kacang 300g tps Rp. 24.900
16. Good Time Cookies Assorted 345g klg Rp. 34.900
17. Good Time Cookies Assorted 190g klg Rp. 19.900
18. Roma Biskuit Kelapa 450gr klg Rp. 21.500
19. Nextar Nastar Cookies Brownies 336gr klg Rp. 19.900
20. Nabati Bisvit Marie Sandwich Cheese Cream 192g klg Rp. 19.300
21. Nabati Richoco Wafer Chocolate/White 350g klg Rp. 17.900
22. Nabati Richeese Big Rolls Cheese 330g klg Rp. 20.900
23. Serena Cheese Cookies 454g klg Rp. 37.500
24. Indomaret Nata De Coco Cocopandan 900g pck Rp. 9.900
25. Alfia Tunis Kurma/Hura Kurma Tunisia 500g box Rp. 46.900
26. Indofood Butter Cookies Wonderland Assorted 300g klg Rp. 34.900
27. Indofood Biscuit Wonderland Assorted 300g box Rp. 18.500
28. Indofood Biscuit Wonderland Assorted 300g tps Rp. 20.500
29. Indofood Biscuit Wonderland Kelapa 300g tps Rp. 17.500
30. Delfi Custas Soft Cup Cake Orion 6x23g box Rp. 9.900
31. Indomaret Beras Ramos Super/Larisst Beras Kepala Super 5kg sak Rp. 59.900
32. Sania Minyak Goreng Refill 2L pch Rp. 24.700
33. ABC Kecap manis Refill 520ml pch Rp. 14.900
34. Sariwangi The Celup Asli 50x1 9g box Rp. 7.900
35. 5 Lebih Hemat, INDOMIE Soto Mie/Soto Special/Ayam Bawang Kaldu Ayam 75g pch Rp. 10.000/5pck
36. Merries Pants Good Skin M 34’s/ L 30’s/ XL 26’s bag Rp. 55.500
37. So Klin Softergent Powder Cheerfull Red 1.8kg pck Rp. 26.900, Harga berlaku Makasar dan Pontianak
38. MOLTO Eau De Farfum 800ml pch semua varian Rp. 22.900, Harga berlaku Makasar dan Pontianak
39. MOLTO Detergent Liquid Purple 700ml pch Rp. 14.500, Harga berlaku Makasar dan Pontianak
40. XL Data Internet XL Combo 10+10GB Gratis 1 btl Coca Cola 390ml/Minute Maid 300ml/Frestea 500ml
41. Telkomsel Pulsa/Paket Data Minimal Rp. 150.000, Gratis 1 btl Coca Cola/ Fanta/ Sprite 1.5L
42. Paket Internet 4G On 10GB/30GB, Gratis 1 Btl Floridina Orange 360ml/Javana 350ml
-
Tidak Mau Kecewa Lagi, Dini Punya Pilihan Tersendiri untuk Belanja Pakaian
-
Pernah Kecewa, Ika Tetap Pilih Belanja di Online Shop
-
Suasana Minggu Pertengahan Puasa, Warga Padati Pasar Tengah
-
Mudah dan Hemat Belanja di Indomaret Hanya 5 Hari 25-29 Mei 2018
-
Pemkot Singkawang Minta Warga Jangan Panik Belanja Sembako