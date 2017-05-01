Home »

Masih Fresh, Ini Detail Spesifikasi Oppo A57

Produk yang ditawarkan dengan konsep 'Unstopable Selfie' ini, punya beberapa keunggulan...............

TRIBUNFILE/IST
Wujud Oppo A58/7. 

Laporan Wartawan Tribun Pontianak Ishak

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID, PONTIANAK - OPPO A57 jadi satu dari tipe anyar smartphone Oppo di 2017 ini.

Produk yang ditawarkan dengan konsep 'Unstopable Selfie' ini, punya beberapa keunggulan.

Baca: Oppo Luncurkan Perangkat Unstopable Selfie Baru, Oppo A57

Berikut spesifikasi dari OPPO A57, sebagaimana rilis yang diterima Tribunpontianak.co.id pada Senin (1/5/2017).

Color: Gold, Black
Operating System: ColorOS 3.0, Android 6.0.1
Processor: Qualcomm MSM8940 Snapdragon 435.
GPU: Adreno 505 GPU
RAM : 3 GB
Storage : 32 GB (Support microSD card up to 128GB)
Battery: 2900 mAh

Size: 5.2 inches
Resolution: 1280 x 720 pixels
Colors: 16 million colors
Touchscreen : Multi-touch, Capacitive Screen

Camera
Rear Camera: 13-megapixel, PDAF
Rear Sensor: SONY IMX 258
Rear Aperture: f/2.2

Front Camera:16-megapixel
Front Aperture: f/2.0
Flash: Flash
Video Mode: 1080p/720p

Connectivity
SIM Card Type: Dual nano-SIM, 4G, Triple-Slot
GPS: Supported
Bluetooth: 4.1, A2DP
Wi-Fi : 802.11 b/g/n
NFC: No
OTG: Supported

Penulis: Ishak
Editor: Mirna Tribun
