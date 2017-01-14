Jadwal Siaran Langsung Sepakbola Akhir Pekan, 14-17 Januari
Berikut jadwal siaran langsung sepakbola akhir pekan ini, Tottenham Hotspur vs West Bromwich.
ben queensborough/dailymail
Playmaker Tottenham, Christian Eriksen (23) melepaskan tendangan kencang berbuah gol ke gawang Chelsea.
TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Berikut jadwal siaran langsung sepakbola akhir pekan ini.
Sabtu, 14 Januari 2017
Premier League
- Tottenham Hotspur vs West Bromwich, BeIn Sport 1 pukul 19.30 WIB
- Swansea City vs Arsenal, BeIn Sport 1 pukul 22.00 WIB
- Watford vs Middlesbrough, BeIn Sport 3 pukul 22.00 WIB
- Sunderland vs Stoke City, MNC TV pukul 22.00 WIB
La Liga
- Leganes vs Athletic Bilbao, BeIn Sport 2 pukul 19.00 WIB
- Barcelona vs Las Palmas, BeIn Sport 2 pukul 22.15 WIB
Piala Afrika
- Gabon vs Guinea-Bissau, BeIn Sport 4 pukul 23.00 WIB
Ligue 1
- Stade Rennais vs Paris Saint-Germain, BeIn Sport 5 pukul 23.00 WIB
Minggu, 15 Januari 2017
Premier League
- Leicester City vs Chelsea, BeIn Sport 1/RCTI pukul 00.30 WIB
- Everton vs Manchester City, BeIn Sport 1 pukul 20.30 WIB
- Manchester United vs Liverpool, BeIn Sport 1/RCTI pukul 23.00 WIB
La Liga
- Atletico Madrid vs Real Betis, BeIn Sport 2 pukul 00.30 WIB
- Deportivo La Coruna vs Villarreal, BeIn Sport 2 pukul 02.45 WIB
- Valencia vs Espanyol, BeIn Sport 2 pukul 18.00 WIB
Serie A
- Crotone vs Bologna, BeIn Sport 9 pukul 00.00 WIB
- Inter Milan vs Chievo, BeIn Sport 3 pukul 02.45 WIB
- Cagliari vs Genoa, BeIn Sport 4 pukul 18.30 WIB
- Sampdoria vs Empoli, BeIn Sport 5 pukul 21.00 WIB
- Sassuolo vs Palermo, BeIn Sport 9 pukul 21.00 WIB
- Lazio vs Atalanta, BeIn Sport 4 pukul 21.00 WIB
- Napoli vs Pescara, BeIn Sport 10 pukul 21.00 WIB
Baca Juga
Editor: Marlen Sitinjak
Sumber: Kompas.com