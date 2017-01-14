Home »

Jadwal Siaran Langsung Sepakbola Akhir Pekan, 14-17 Januari

Berikut jadwal siaran langsung sepakbola akhir pekan ini, Tottenham Hotspur vs West Bromwich.

ben queensborough/dailymail
Playmaker Tottenham, Christian Eriksen (23) melepaskan tendangan kencang berbuah gol ke gawang Chelsea. 

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Berikut jadwal siaran langsung sepakbola akhir pekan ini.

Sabtu, 14 Januari 2017

Premier League

  1. Tottenham Hotspur vs West Bromwich, BeIn Sport 1 pukul 19.30 WIB
  2. Swansea City vs Arsenal, BeIn Sport 1 pukul 22.00 WIB
  3. Watford vs Middlesbrough, BeIn Sport 3 pukul 22.00 WIB
  4. Sunderland vs Stoke City, MNC TV pukul 22.00 WIB

La Liga

  1. Leganes vs Athletic Bilbao, BeIn Sport 2 pukul 19.00 WIB
  2. Barcelona vs Las Palmas, BeIn Sport 2 pukul 22.15 WIB

Piala Afrika

  1. Gabon vs Guinea-Bissau, BeIn Sport 4 pukul 23.00 WIB

Ligue 1

  1. Stade Rennais vs Paris Saint-Germain, BeIn Sport 5 pukul 23.00 WIB

Minggu, 15 Januari 2017

Premier League

  1. Leicester City vs Chelsea, BeIn Sport 1/RCTI pukul 00.30 WIB
  2. Everton vs Manchester City, BeIn Sport 1 pukul 20.30 WIB
  3. Manchester United vs Liverpool, BeIn Sport 1/RCTI pukul 23.00 WIB

La Liga

  1. Atletico Madrid vs Real Betis, BeIn Sport 2 pukul 00.30 WIB
  2. Deportivo La Coruna vs Villarreal, BeIn Sport 2 pukul 02.45 WIB
  3. Valencia vs Espanyol, BeIn Sport 2 pukul 18.00 WIB

Serie A

  1. Crotone vs Bologna, BeIn Sport 9 pukul 00.00 WIB
  2. Inter Milan vs Chievo, BeIn Sport 3 pukul 02.45 WIB
  3. Cagliari vs Genoa, BeIn Sport 4 pukul 18.30 WIB
  4. Sampdoria vs Empoli, BeIn Sport 5 pukul 21.00 WIB
  5. Sassuolo vs Palermo, BeIn Sport 9 pukul 21.00 WIB
  6. Lazio vs Atalanta, BeIn Sport 4 pukul 21.00 WIB
  7. Napoli vs Pescara, BeIn Sport 10 pukul 21.00 WIB
Editor: Marlen Sitinjak
Sumber: Kompas.com
